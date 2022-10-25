    বাংলা

    WhatsApp outage reported across the world

    The messaging app has stopped working in many parts of the world, including India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

    Popular messaging app WhatsApp has stopped working for many users across the world, with users across India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.

    "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Tuesday.

    Downdetector said more than 11,000 users across India had reported an outage, while the numbers for the United Kingdom were at 68,000 and 19,000 for Singapore as of about 0750 GMT.

    Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

