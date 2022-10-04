Rohingya child killed in shooting at Cox's Bazar camp

Informed of the matter, APBn personnel went to the camp. They, too, were shot at by the assailants, but the gunmen fled when law enforcers returned fire.

Tasdia and Dil Ayash were subsequently rushed to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared the child dead.

The APBn is currently on the hunt for the assailants, according to Zafar.

Tasdia's body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.