    Rohingya child killed in shooting at Cox's Bazar camp

    Her sister-in-law was also wounded after a group of assailants began firing indiscriminately at residents of a settlement in Ukhiya

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 08:37 AM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 08:37 AM

    An 11-year-old girl has been shot dead by a group of assailants in a Rohingya settlement at Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya, according to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

    Her sister-in-law was also wounded when gunfire erupted at Maynarghona Rohingya Camp No. 18 on Tuesday, said ADIG Md Amir Zafar, captain of APBn-8.

    The dead child was identified as Tasdia Akhtar, the daughter of camp resident Md Yasin. Yasin's daughter-in-law, 18-year-old Dil Ayash, is in critical condition and is receiving treatment at Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital.

    The armed assailants targeted various homes in Block H-52 and opened fire indiscriminately on residents of the camp, said Zafar, citing locals. Tasdia was shot in the process.

    Informed of the matter, APBn personnel went to the camp. They, too, were shot at by the assailants, but the gunmen fled when law enforcers returned fire.

    Tasdia and Dil Ayash were subsequently rushed to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared the child dead.

    The APBn is currently on the hunt for the assailants, according to Zafar.

    Tasdia's body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.

