Narsingdi-1: Can the ‘spirit of Lokman’ defeat the Awami League’s Hero?

Over a decade ago, Narsingdi municipal mayor Lokman Hossain was murdered. The investigation into his killing has not made any headway since. But, his younger brother Kamruzzaman Kamrul has used the ‘spirit of Lokman’ to win the mayor’s post twice.
Now, he is using that same spirit to challenge the Awami League candidate for the Narsingdi-1 seat and three-time MP Nazrul Islam Hero.
According to the voters in the constituency, it looks to be a tight race if the contest is fair. The candidates have both leapt into the fray, trading threats and hurling accusations.
The Jan 7 polls will decide whether Kamrul will take the seat or Hero will win the parliamentary seat for a fourth term.
The Narsingdi Sadar Upazila has 441,436 voters across 11 unions and two municipalities. Of them, as many as 214,569 are women.
Narsingdi has always been a complicated turf for Awami League’s election contests. Not only can differences in opinions among leaders cause turmoil, the added conflicts among political leaders, public representatives and workers make matters more unstable.
On Feb 2, 25-year-old Harunur Rashid Khan, chairman of Shibpur Upazila council in Narsingdi, was killed in an attack by “assailants”. His brother, former Awami League MP Rakibul Alam, had also been shot dead during a political programme.
In October, Chhatra League leader Rana Akbar Molla was shot and lynched by attackers at the municipality’s Eidgah field. The violence is not only targeted at the Awami League. In May, Chhatra Dal leaders Sadelur Rahman Sadek and Ashraful Islam were shot dead by assailants as well.
A political worker said: “Every year, four to five people connected with political organisers are killed in this district. It is a regular thing.”
He added the violence was even worse before.
“Politics and murder seem to go hand-in-hand here. It affects elections as well. We can’t say at this moment what will happen.”
Despite this, Narsingdi’s economy has undergone unimaginable development in the past two decades. Industry has developed and the establishment of the country’s largest cattle trade hub in the area has brought in a number of job opportunities. Educational institutions have been built, as have tourist centres.
Narsingdi was long considered a BNP stronghold. From 1991, the constituency voted Shamsuddin Ahmed Ishaq as MP for three consecutive terms. After his death, BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon won the seat in a bypoll.
In 2008, Khokon ran again, but was defeated by the Awami League’s Hero. Still, voters alleged that he had limited connection to the grassroots.
An Awami League leader and associate of Lokman says Hero was an ‘unfamiliar face’ to the average voter when he was chosen as the party’s nominee for the seat.
Lokman was the mayor of the Narsingdi municipality at the time and beloved by the people for his development work. Lokman was steadfast in his support of Hero, the newcomer.
Lokman and Hero stood firm against the rivalries and troubles of Awami League politics in the district and continued their work. Their partnership managed to corner their opposition.
After Lokman’s assassination in November 2011, his younger brother Kamrul – a contractor and novice in Awami League politics – was thrust into the role. He was Hero’s confidante at the time.
The people supported him due to his connection to his older brother, electing him as mayor for consecutive terms. But he was passed over by the Awami League during the third election.
When asked why, the Awami League leader said, “The ‘spirit of Lokman’ has receded from Kamrul’s political life. He may not have been able to hold onto it amid allegations of extortion, power grabs, persecution of opponents, etc.”
But in his tenure as mayor and through his positions as the Awami League president of Narsingdi Town and the joint general secretary of the party’s district unit, Kamrul has gained his own supporters.
Hero, on the other hand, has served as president of the Awami League for the last 15 years and even served as the state minister of water resources. He has become familiar to the grassroots and has continued his development work, building a strong foundation of support.
The Awami League’s leadership in the district is now split. Hero is allied with Narsingdi District Awami League President GM Taleb Hossain, while the district’s General Secretary Pirzada Kazi Mohammad Ali, and Narsingdi Municipal Mayor and the General Secretary of the town’s Awami League unit Amjad Hossain Bacchu are allied with Kamrul.
Shamim Newza, the general secretary of the district’s Jubo League, Madhabdi Municipal Mayor Mosharraf Hossain, and several other Awami League leaders are working for Kamrul.
Political analysts think this division within the Awami League could also split the party’s vote.
“The people of Narsingdi Sadar want change,” Kamrul said. “Because of the inspiration of the people and the enthusiasm of party leaders I have become a candidate.
“The party is not barring the way to my running as an independent. The tide is shifting in my favour. People will vote me to victory by a significant margin.”
“If the Awami League’s Nazrul Islam Hero has done 15 years of good work for the Sadar seat, he has nothing to fear from me. Good students are not afraid of tests. Only those who neglect their studies feel fear around exam time. The votes of the people of the Sadar will prove the quality of his work.
Hero, for his part, said: “A rebel candidate is trying to obscure the election field and trying to fish in these muddy waters. I do not think he will be successful. The Awami League is a party built from a strong foundation. Its organisational unity is very good.”
“Many people from this party have tried to revolt at various times. At various times they tried to stand shoulder to shoulder with the party, but in the end, those rebel leaders lost.
“I don’t believe those who are opposing the party out of their own greed will survive. The boat symbol will be victorious, Inshallah.”
His ally, Narsingdi district Awami League President GM Taleb added, "The boat candidate is an honest person. In the past few days, we have urged the people to vote for the development of our Sadar area, and the people have been responding."
No one wants extortionists and terrorists to be elected, Taleb said.
"An MP is always busy with various tasks, including those for parliament. Because of that, they may have limited communication with many people.
“Improvements have been made in all sectors, so we are 100 percent confident that the boat will win again by a huge margin."
The district Awami League's former education affairs secretary, SM Qayyum, said, "Nazrul Islam is a heroic freedom fighter and has received the title of Bir Protik. He is temperate, honest, and steady. People of all classes and professions have accepted the boat candidate. The violence in this area has decreased under his watch."
Grassroots Awami League leaders and activists say that many 'factors' play a part in victory and defeat in Narsingdi.
The Hindu community has a significant presence in the constituency and a large portion of their ballots go to the boat. Kamrul and Nazrul have always monopolised their vote.
Now, it is a matter of seeing how many votes Kamrul can get without the party's backing.
Another wrinkle in the story are the four big chars on the banks of the Meghna River that fall under this constituency - Alokbali, Nazarpur, Chardighaldi and Karimpur.
It is said that char voters float, and their ballots generally flow in the direction of political opportunity and in improving the position of their groups.
Data from previous polls say that Kamrul has a strong foothold in the city while Nazrul has a higher share of the char votes.
The final point of consideration is the BNP – the party boycotting the polls. Considering the 1996, 2001 and 2008 elections, the average difference between the winning BNP candidate and the defeated Awami League candidate was about 15,000 votes.
This means there is a sizable portion of BNP voters in the constituency. Despite the party’s boycott, neither frontrunner believes all of these voters will follow suit.
Whether these BNP voters will back the Awami League candidate or his independent rival remains to be seen.
However, the district's BNP leaders say they are not concerned about this 'one-sided election'. They say all their leaders and activists have been instructed to abstain from voting, and claim none of them will cast their ballots.
[Writing in English by Syed Mahmud Onindo and Shoumik Hassin]