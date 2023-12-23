Narsingdi-1: Can the ‘spirit of Lokman’ defeat the Awami League’s Hero?

Over a decade ago, Narsingdi municipal mayor Lokman Hossain was murdered. The investigation into his killing has not made any headway since. But, his younger brother Kamruzzaman Kamrul has used the ‘spirit of Lokman’ to win the mayor’s post twice.

Now, he is using that same spirit to challenge the Awami League candidate for the Narsingdi-1 seat and three-time MP Nazrul Islam Hero.

According to the voters in the constituency, it looks to be a tight race if the contest is fair. The candidates have both leapt into the fray, trading threats and hurling accusations.

The Jan 7 polls will decide whether Kamrul will take the seat or Hero will win the parliamentary seat for a fourth term.

The Narsingdi Sadar Upazila has 441,436 voters across 11 unions and two municipalities. Of them, as many as 214,569 are women.

Narsingdi has always been a complicated turf for Awami League’s election contests. Not only can differences in opinions among leaders cause turmoil, the added conflicts among political leaders, public representatives and workers make matters more unstable.