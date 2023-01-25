    বাংলা

    US lawmakers praise Zelensky for fighting corruption

    A slew of senior Ukrainian officials were dismissed on Tuesday in Ukraine's biggest political shake-up of the war so far

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2023, 04:11 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2023, 04:11 AM

    Democratic and Republican US lawmakers praised Ukraine's government on Tuesday for taking swift action against corruption and insisted that US military and humanitarian aid to President Volodymyr Zelensky's government should continue.

    A slew of senior Ukrainian officials were dismissed on Tuesday in Ukraine's biggest political shake-up of the war so far, which Kyiv said showed Zelensky was in tune with his public following corruption allegations.

    "It's a defining moment for Ukraine. It's a defining moment for all of us, Germany, the United States, all of our allies. We expect that President Zelensky will follow through with a promise he made that Ukraine is going to change on the corruption front," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told a news conference days after returning from Kyiv.

    "We're confident this is a first step in a long journey to change the way business is done," Graham said.

    Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who was also on the trip, said the dismissals were important. "It demonstrates what President Zelensky has told us, that there will be zero tolerance for fraud or waste," he said.

    Blumenthal said there was no indication that US equipment was involved.

    "All of the scrutiny and oversight so far has disclosed no fraud or waste, no misappropriation of any of the military or humanitarian assistance that have been provided so far," Blumenthal said.

    Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who was also on the Kyiv trip, praised the Ukrainian military for keeping track of equipment provided by Washington. "They know that we need to have that confidence in America," Whitehouse said.

    The three senators said US aid to Ukraine should continue. "I know we're tired of being involved in conflicts outside of our country, but everything we hold near and dear as a country is at stake," Graham said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Court turns down BNP petition to file a case against top policemen for vandalism at party office
    BNP’s petition to file case against police rejected
    Naming 10 top police officials, BNP wrote in the petition that a large contingent of policemen on Dec 7 last year wreaked havoc by ransacking the offices from the main entrance to all the way up to th ...
    Gazipur’s suspended mayor Zahangir gets back Awami League membership
    Gazipur’s suspended mayor Zahangir gets back Awami League membership
    The Awami League had earlier announced a general amnesty for members who had been expelled for contesting in election without party consent
    Chris Hipkins speaks to members of the media, after being confirmed as the only nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party, outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington, New Zealand Jan 21 2023.
    Chris Hipkins speaks outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington
    First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, Hipkins became a household name fronting the government's response to the pandemic
    Supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an election campaign rally addressed by Modi at Moran town in the northeastern state of Assam, India, March 30, 2019.
    BBC documentary on Modi is propaganda: India
    Modi was the chief minister of the western state of Gujarat when it was gripped by communal riots that left more than 1,000 people dead

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher