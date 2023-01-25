US lawmakers praise Zelensky for fighting corruption

Blumenthal said there was no indication that US equipment was involved.

"All of the scrutiny and oversight so far has disclosed no fraud or waste, no misappropriation of any of the military or humanitarian assistance that have been provided so far," Blumenthal said.

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who was also on the Kyiv trip, praised the Ukrainian military for keeping track of equipment provided by Washington. "They know that we need to have that confidence in America," Whitehouse said.

The three senators said US aid to Ukraine should continue. "I know we're tired of being involved in conflicts outside of our country, but everything we hold near and dear as a country is at stake," Graham said.