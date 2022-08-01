400 BNP activists sued over clashes with police in Bhola

Two cases have been registered over the violent clashes between the police and BNP activists in Bhola that left a man dead and scores injured.

SI Md Jashim of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station filed the cases as the plaintiff on Sunday, according to the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Farhad Sardar.

One of the suits relates to the alleged attack on police personnel while the other concerns the death of Abdur Rahim, member secretary of the South Dighaldi Union Swechchha Sebok Dal, said Farhad.

District BNP President Golam Nabi Alamgir and General Secretary Harun Or Rashid Truman, along with more than 400 BNP leaders and activists, are facing criminal charges.

Among the suspects, 74 are mentioned by name and 350 others are unidentified. Efforts are underway to apprehend them, said Farhad.

The unrest stemmed from a rally organised by the local BNP unit on Sunday in protest against rolling power outages and rising commodity prices.