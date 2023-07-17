Dhaka-17 bypoll: Arafat confident as Hero Alom vows to fight until the end

Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, who is running as an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election, has alleged that his polling agents were barred from entering voting centres.

“People are being thrown out of poll centres whenever they say they are affiliated with the ektara [Alom's election symbol] or Hero Alom," the social media personality said while visiting the Banani Model School voting station on Monday.

"This means that there is an effort to stamp votes for one particular side."

The polls opened at 8 am on Monday in 124 centres across the constituency. Voting will continue until 4 pm using traditional ballot papers.

Alom, however, will not be able to cast a ballot in the election as he is registered to vote in Bogura. However, he has been visiting various centres to assess the situation.