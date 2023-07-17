Dhaka-17 bypoll: Arafat confident as Hero Alom vows to fight until the end

Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, who is running as an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election, has alleged that his polling agents were barred from entering voting centres.
“People are being thrown out of poll centres whenever they say they are affiliated with the ektara [Alom's election symbol] or Hero Alom," the social media personality said while visiting the Banani Model School voting station on Monday.
"This means that there is an effort to stamp votes for one particular side."
The polls opened at 8 am on Monday in 124 centres across the constituency. Voting will continue until 4 pm using traditional ballot papers.
Alom, however, will not be able to cast a ballot in the election as he is registered to vote in Bogura. However, he has been visiting various centres to assess the situation.
Despite concerns about 'vote rigging' and abuse of agents, Alom cut an undeterred figure. "Whether I accept the result or not is another thing. But I will be here until the very end."
“We want to see how much they can oppress me. If votes are forcefully stamped, the people of the country will see that, along with all the other injustices against me."
Alom's chief election agent, Md Elias, said the campaign had assigned 624 agents to the booths in 49 out of 124 centres. Ektara agents were allegedly 'kicked out' of 12 centres.
When asked to identify the perpetrators, Alom pointed the finger at the ruling Awami League. "People associated with the Awami League [are obstructing the agents]. Who else has that power? Agents were barred from entering 12 poll centres before 10 am. I don't know what will happen during the rest of the day."
“We will go to those centres and see why they were denied entry. If this remains the case, then voters will not turn up. They could become wary. If agents are being thrown out, it gives the impression of a one-sided election.”
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Arafat, the Awami League candidate, is confident in his chances of winning the election. However, he expressed concerns about the voter turnout.
"We are optimistic about winning. We want people to come and vote, even if it's not for the boat [the Awami League's election symbol]. We know that people will vote for us, but we are still trying to get a good turnout."
As voting continued into the afternoon, only agents from the Awami League were seen at many centres. Addressing the issue, Arafat said, “There are 124 centres. There are at least 600 booths, which would require 600 agents. You can't do that without organisational strength."
"The Awami League has that organisational power. Even if only activists of the Awami League and their relatives cast ballots, the party will still bag 20,000-25,000 votes."