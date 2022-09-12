Murderers planned to kill MP Liton for months, RAB says after arresting convict

The killers of Gaibandha MP Manjurul Islam Liton plotted the murder for months in 2016, the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has said after arresting a convict.

They planned to kill Liton in October 2016 when he was on his way to Gaibandha from Dhaka, but the plan did not work as he cancelled the trip after reaching Gabtoli, a RAB official said following the arrest of Chandan Kumar Roy, a local Awami League leader who is on the death row now.

The killers later plotted to kill Liton at his Gaibandha residence in December that year. Shaheen Mia, Anwarul Islam Rana and Mehedi Hasan, three other accused in the case and associates of Chandan and Kader, completed the mission after shooting Liton to death when he was alone at home in the evening on Dec 31, the RAB said.