Majority of Germans unhappy with Scholz amid fight over spending: survey

A majority of Germans are dissatisfied with the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the first time since he took office in 2021, a survey showed on Friday, capping off a week of tension within his three-party coalition over spending.

Fifty-one percent of respondents to a survey conducted on behalf of public broadcaster ZDF said they were not happy with the chancellor's work.

Only 43% of respondents said they were satisfied with Scholz's work at the helm of a coalition between his centre-left SPD, the liberal FDP and the Greens, while 6% were undecided.