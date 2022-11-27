    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Chhatra League's conference shifted to Dec 6

    The date of the event for the ruling party’s student wing was changed under instructions from the prime minister

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 10:33 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 10:33 AM

    The date for the 30th central conference of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League’s student wing, has been changed once more to Dec 6.

    Initially, the conference was to be held on Dec 3. It was later shifted to Dec 8, but it has now been scheduled for Dec 6 under orders from Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

    There was a conflict with the prime minister’s schedule, according to Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

    The event will be held at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan and Hasina will attend the event, he said.

    The 22nd National Conference of the Awami League will be held on Dec 24.

    The last Chhatra League national conference was held on May 11-12, 2018. The conference ended without the election of new leadership for the student activist group.

    Later, Hasina formed a committee with Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon as president and Golam Rabbani as general secretary, after checking their background. General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the committee names.

    A full 301-member Chhatra League committee was announced on May 31, 2019. However, it would not last long in that configuration.

    Hasina, irked by complaints of corruption against the Chhatra League committee, then ordered that it be abolished. Both the Chhatra League president and general secretary were suspended over different complaints including extortion on Sept 14, 2019.

    First Vice President Al Nahiyan Khan Joy was made acting president and First Joint General Secretary Lekhok Bhattacharya acting general secretary.

    Hasina then declared them president and general secretary of the Chhatra League in 2020, during a Bangladesh Chhatra League founding anniversary event.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina rules out talks with BNP as Bangladesh politics heats up
    Hasina: no talks with BNP
    She says she has no problem if the BNP does not contest in the next general election 
    Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022.
    Imran Khan calls off protest march
    Khan has been holding country-wide protests to push the government for early elections since being ousted from power in April
    Chumki named president of Mohila Awami League, Shila general secretary
    Chumki named Mohila AL president, Shila GS
    Obaidul Quader announces the names of the new leaders at a conference of the women’s wing of the ruling party
    People react as they protest amid tear gas smokes used to disperse them during a protest to condemn the shooting incident on a long march held by Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan November 4, 2022.
    Pakistan minister asks ex-PM Khan to postpone march
    Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says there are threats of attacks from militant groups

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher