Bangladesh Chhatra League's conference shifted to Dec 6

The date for the 30th central conference of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League’s student wing, has been changed once more to Dec 6.

Initially, the conference was to be held on Dec 3. It was later shifted to Dec 8, but it has now been scheduled for Dec 6 under orders from Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

There was a conflict with the prime minister’s schedule, according to Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

The event will be held at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan and Hasina will attend the event, he said.