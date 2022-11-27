Bangladesh Chhatra League's conference shifted to Dec 6

The date for the 30th central conference of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League’s student wing, has been changed once more to Dec 6.
Initially, the conference was to be held on Dec 3. It was later shifted to Dec 8, but it has now been scheduled for Dec 6 under orders from Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.
There was a conflict with the prime minister’s schedule, according to Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua.
The event will be held at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan and Hasina will attend the event, he said.
The 22nd National Conference of the Awami League will be held on Dec 24.
The last Chhatra League national conference was held on May 11-12, 2018. The conference ended without the election of new leadership for the student activist group.
Later, Hasina formed a committee with Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon as president and Golam Rabbani as general secretary, after checking their background. General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the committee names.
A full 301-member Chhatra League committee was announced on May 31, 2019. However, it would not last long in that configuration.
Hasina, irked by complaints of corruption against the Chhatra League committee, then ordered that it be abolished. Both the Chhatra League president and general secretary were suspended over different complaints including extortion on Sept 14, 2019.
First Vice President Al Nahiyan Khan Joy was made acting president and First Joint General Secretary Lekhok Bhattacharya acting general secretary.
Hasina then declared them president and general secretary of the Chhatra League in 2020, during a Bangladesh Chhatra League founding anniversary event.