Milestones in relations between the US, China and Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, drawing sharp warnings from Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.

Here are key developments in relations between the United States, China and Taiwan:

1949 - Mao Zedong's communists take power in Beijing after defeating Chiang Kai-shek’s Kuomintang (KMT) nationalists in a civil war. The KMT-led government retreats to the island of Taiwan, cutting off contact with mainland China.

1950 - Taiwan becomes an ally of the United States, which is at war with China in Korea. The United States deploys a fleet in the Taiwan Strait to protect its ally from possible attack from the mainland.

1954-1955 - The First Taiwan Strait Crisis: Beijing launches artillery attacks on some Taiwan-controlled outlying islands off China's southeastern coast. Taipei loses its control of some islands and moves remaining forces and residents to Taiwan.

1958 - The Second Taiwan Strait Crisis: Beijing launches months-long artillery attacks on the Taiwan-controlled outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu, both close to mainland China. Taipei fights back with some US-supplied weapons. China does not seize control of any Taiwan-held island.