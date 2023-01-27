Thailand's ruling party picks veteran kingmaker Prawit as PM candidate

Thailand's ruling pro-military Palang Pracharat party has chosen political veteran and former army chief Prawit Wongsuwon as its prime minister candidate, a senior official said on Friday, as parties gear up for an election that must be held by May.

Prawit, an adept political dealmaker in Thailand's conservative establishment and current deputy prime minister, will likely go against the Pheu Thai Party's Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of self-exiled former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra, who has declared her readiness for the top job.

"He is the centre of the party ... our members, parliamentarians all see him as talented and most suitable," Palang Pracharat's deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan said after a party meeting.