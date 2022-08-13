Taiwan thanks US for maintaining security in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that China's "unprovoked military and economy intimidation" had "further strengthened the unity and resilience of the global democratic camp".

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that China's threat of force is undiminished, even though Beijing's largest- ever military drills around the island, following Pelosi's visit last week, seemed to be scaling down.

At a rally on Saturday in southern Taiwan for local elections scheduled for late November, Tsai said they were not just facing rival candidates, "but also pressure from China".

"Taiwanese are very enthusiastic and love freedom and democracy, so many good international friends have come to Taiwan to support us. This is a normal and good thing, but China threatens and intimidates Taiwan," she said.