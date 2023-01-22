BNP files complaint against police for 'vandalising' party headquarters

The BNP has petitioned a Dhaka court to start legal proceedings against several top police officials, including the chief of the Detective Branch Harunor Rashid, for vandalising the party headquarters in the capital's Naya Paltan in December.

Nazim Uddin Alam, a member of the BNP's executive committee, lodged the complaint with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Sunday, according to Kalam Khan, one of the party's lawyers.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury is likely to issue an order after the plaintiff's deposition later in the day, he said.

The others accused in the case include Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, chief of Dhaka police's anti-terrorism unit, Joint Commissioner Sanjit Kumar of the DB and Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Das of the Ramna zone, along with around 200-300 unnamed policemen.