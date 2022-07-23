Jan 6 US Capitol riot hearings lay blame at Trump's feet

That was the narrative the US House of Representatives' select committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack laid out in eight hearings over six weeks, which wrapped up with a study of the former president's actions during the 187-minute assault on Congress by thousands of his supporters.

"President Trump sat at his dining table and watched the attack on television while his senior-most staff, closest advisors and family members begged him to do what is expected of any American president," US Representative Elaine Luria said. "President Trump refused to act because of his selfish desire to stay in power."

Some 18 months after the deadly assault, the hearings replayed video of rioters smashing their way into the Capitol, screaming "Hang Mike Pence" as they hunted the vice president who Trump had called on to overturn his election defeat.

They featured hours of testimony, some live and some recorded, from close Trump allies including former Attorney General Bill Barr, who dismissed Trump's fraud claims as "bullshit," and former White House staff including one who recalled an enraged president hurling plates, leaving ketchup running down a wall.

The hearings were intended to lay out a case that the Republican Trump violated the law as he tried, for the first time in US history, to stop the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next.