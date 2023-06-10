Boris Johnson's shock exit reverberates through British ruling party

Conservative lawmakers loyal to Johnson, some of whom received political honours from him just hours before his resignation, praised his record in social media posts. The rest were silent.

"Well done Rishi for starting this nonsense!!" lawmaker Andrea Jenkyns wrote in a Conservative Party WhatsApp group, according to a screenshot shared by a Sky News reporter.

Jenkyns received the honorary title of Dame from Johnson on Friday, a power given to outgoing prime ministers.

His premiership was cut short in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over COVID rule-breaking lockdown parties in his Downing Street office and residence. Johnson said the investigating committee had not found "a shred of evidence" against him.

"Sunak supporters used resignations to drive Boris and his supporters from office," veteran Conservative lawmaker John Redwood said on Saturday, referring to Sunak's decision to quit Johnson's administration last year.

"To avoid resignations from parliament the PM has to take the party in a direction more MPs want to go in and use more of its talent," Redwood added.