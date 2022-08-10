Former Pakistan PM Khan's aide, TV channel face sedition charges

A close aide to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and a local media house will face sedition charges, accused of inciting mutiny in the powerful military, the country's interior minister said on Wednesday.

The charges were related to comments made by Khan adviser Shahbaz Gill and aired on ARY TV on Monday night, which the minister, Rana Sanaullah, said was a planned move to malign the military.

He said the accused would face sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military. "We've set up a special team to probe it," he told reporters in Islamabad, adding, "It was a planned move to malign our institutions."