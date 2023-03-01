Leaders from rival parties stress training in politics to advance democracy

Deeply divided they may be on Bangladesh's political future, leaders of the Awami League, the BNP, and the Jatiya Party set their differences aside for once to stress the importance of training and dialogue.
Awami League Presidium member Kazi Zafarullah, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan and Jatiya Party Presidium member Fakhrul Imam came together at a rare event in Dhaka on Monday.
Democracy International organised the event to award certificates to 24 senior mid-to senior-level central and grassroots political leaders from select districts throughout the country for the successful completion of the Senior Leaders’ Fellowship Programme.
“Politicians should receive more training. And we need to work together to move democracy forward,” Zafarullah said.
He said his rivalry with Nazrul was nothing personal, only that their political ideologies differ.
Considering the political situation of the country, bringing leaders from the major political parties to the same table is an achievement in itself, he added.
Nazrul said political parties should provide opportunities for the development of their members.
Major political parties should establish their own training cells, he said.
Fakhrul Imam said conversations among the leaders of the Awami League, the BNP, and the Jatiya Party are essential. "Such training can be beneficial on a larger scale.”
According to him, politicians from different parties have become closer and earned each other's trust through this programme.
He praised both Zafarullah and Nazrul at the graduation ceremony - a rare gesture in the political culture.
Politics refused to be put on the back burner for long, though.
Fakhrul raised concerns about the current electoral system, citing examples such as France where elections are considered invalid if less than 50 percent voter turnout is achieved. In contrast, uncontested elections are not uncommon in Bangladesh.
He highlighted the importance of updating the electoral system, which he deemed obsolete, as a means of achieving fair and democratic elections.
Democracy International organised the fellowship programme under the US Agency for International Development’s Strengthening Political Landscape project.
Dana Olds, chief of party, Strengthening Political Landscape at Democracy International, praised the participants for working together across political divides to benefit their communities.
She emphasised that their efforts demonstrate the potential for positive, people-centred politics.
The fellowship programme and the discussion held during the event exemplify true democracy, she added.
The three top leaders engaged in friendly conversations, joined by Dana, Medhawi Giri, the acting office director of USAID Bangladesh, and Aminul Islam, senior director of the SPL project.
Over the course of two months in 2023, the participants lodged at the same hotel for six days, staying three days in January and three more in February under this residential programme.
The programme was designed to provide mid-level and senior-level leaders of central and grassroots organisations with opportunities to hone their leadership and political skills, Democracy International said in a statement.
The intensive training and fieldwork covered various topics, including the role of political parties in democracies, internal party democracy, campaign management, the voting process and women's inclusion in politics.
The USAID has so far trained around 680 people under this programme.