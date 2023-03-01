Leaders from rival parties stress training in politics to advance democracy

Deeply divided they may be on Bangladesh's political future, leaders of the Awami League, the BNP, and the Jatiya Party set their differences aside for once to stress the importance of training and dialogue.

Awami League Presidium member Kazi Zafarullah, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan and Jatiya Party Presidium member Fakhrul Imam came together at a rare event in Dhaka on Monday.

Democracy International organised the event to award certificates to 24 senior mid-to senior-level central and grassroots political leaders from select districts throughout the country for the successful completion of the Senior Leaders’ Fellowship Programme.

“Politicians should receive more training. And we need to work together to move democracy forward,” Zafarullah said.

He said his rivalry with Nazrul was nothing personal, only that their political ideologies differ.

Considering the political situation of the country, bringing leaders from the major political parties to the same table is an achievement in itself, he added.

Nazrul said political parties should provide opportunities for the development of their members.

Major political parties should establish their own training cells, he said.

Fakhrul Imam said conversations among the leaders of the Awami League, the BNP, and the Jatiya Party are essential. "Such training can be beneficial on a larger scale.”