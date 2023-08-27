Zimbabwe president denies poll fraud as opposition rejects his re-election

Zimbabwe's re-elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa suggested on Sunday that anyone questioning the results of last week's election take their case to court as an opposition leader accused him of "gigantic fraud".

Mnangagwa, 80, won the election with 52.6% of the vote while the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa got 44%, the election commission said on Saturday.

Chamisa said on Sunday the CCC would not accept the results.

He said the opposition would form the new government, without giving details. He did not answer questions on whether his party would challenge the results in court.