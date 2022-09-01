Khaleda returns home after a two-day hospital stay for health check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has returned home after a two-day hospital stay for a health check-up.
“She will receive treatment at her home, for now. She will be under the supervision of her medical board of experts,” her personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain said after she returned home from Evercare Hospital on Wednesday.
The hospital’s specialist doctor Prof Shahabuddin Talukdar is heading the board. The medical board made some changes to her treatment plan and agreed to discharge her upon seeing some improvement in her health, said Prof Zahid.
“She has been released from the hospital for the time being as she felt a little better today.”
On Aug 22, the former prime minister went to Evercare Hospital for a round of tests focusing on her heart, including an echocardiogram, an electrocardiogram, an ultrasonogram and an X-ray. The doctors recommended more tests urgently after scrutinising the reports.
On Jun 11, Khaleda underwent a stenting procedure to remove a block in a major blood vessel.
The 78-year-old politician is suffering from a range of health problems with her heart, lungs, kidneys and eyes, as well as arthritis and diabetes.
The BNP chief was convicted in two graft cases and sent to jail three years ago. In April 2020, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.
However, it did not respond to the BNP’s demand to allow Khaleda her to travel abroad for medical treatment.
She has been living in her Gulshan residence since then. She contracted coronavirus in April 2021 and was admitted to Evercare Hospital on several occasions afterwards.