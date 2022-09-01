Khaleda returns home after a two-day hospital stay for health check-up

The hospital’s specialist doctor Prof Shahabuddin Talukdar is heading the board. The medical board made some changes to her treatment plan and agreed to discharge her upon seeing some improvement in her health, said Prof Zahid.

“She has been released from the hospital for the time being as she felt a little better today.”

On Aug 22, the former prime minister went to Evercare Hospital for a round of tests focusing on her heart, including an echocardiogram, an electrocardiogram, an ultrasonogram and an X-ray. The doctors recommended more tests urgently after scrutinising the reports.

On Jun 11, Khaleda underwent a stenting procedure to remove a block in a major blood vessel.