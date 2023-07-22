BNP announces rally in Dhaka for Thursday

The BNP plans to hold a rally in Dhaka on Thursday as part of its coordinated movement to push through its 'one-point' demand to bring down the Awami League-led government.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at the youth rally in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.
The event on Saturday was part of a nationwide campaign by the party's youth-based organisations- Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchha Sebak Dal -- under which similar gatherings were held in five other cities across the country over the past month.
The leaders of Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Gono Forum, the Liberal Democratic Party, or LDP, Labour Party, and other like-minded parties have pledged to join the Thursday rally during the Suhrawardy Udyan programme.
FAKHRUL DENOUNCES RECENT ADMINISTRATION RESHUFFLING
During his speech, the secretary general highlighted the recent reshuffling of administrators and senior police officials in different districts and Upazilas, calling it a "ploy to rig the election yet again".
"Instead of late at night, this time they [Awami League] plan to steal the election in broad daylight, which is why their acolytes are being appointed as deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in different districts," he said.
"But no matter what, we won't let them steal another election. No election will be held without a neutral administration in place."
He also brought up the attack on Ashraful Alom, aka Hero Alom, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election, on the day of the poll and used it as an example to describe why "the Awami League can't be trusted" to hold a fair election.
"Poor kid! He didn't realise that his opponents are Awami Leaguers."
In the party's estimation, the BNP leader said, the Awami League "will not even win ten seats" in the parliament if the election is free and fair.
MULTIPLE INJURED AFTER STAGE COLLAPSES
The event at the Suhrawardy Udyan was marred by an accident as several people sustained injuries when a stage built for the programme collapsed ahead of the event.
The stage suddenly caved in under the weight of the crowd around 2 pm on Saturday.
"The leaders had repeatedly asked people to leave the stage, but nobody listened," said Jubo Dal activist Shohrab Uddin, who witnessed the collapse.