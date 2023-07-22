BNP announces rally in Dhaka for Thursday

The BNP plans to hold a rally in Dhaka on Thursday as part of its coordinated movement to push through its 'one-point' demand to bring down the Awami League-led government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at the youth rally in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

The event on Saturday was part of a nationwide campaign by the party's youth-based organisations- Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchha Sebak Dal -- under which similar gatherings were held in five other cities across the country over the past month.