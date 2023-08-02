Who allegedly conspired with Trump to overturn the 2020 election?

Donald Trump allegedly conspired with six other allies in his failed bid to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election, according to an indictment of the former president made public on Tuesday.

The six alleged co-conspirators are not named in the indictment and have not been charged by US Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been investigating Trump for his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss.

But the detailed descriptions of the actions of the six people closely track with publicly available knowledge of some Trump associates, who have all previously denied wrongdoing. Several media reports have identified co-conspirators based on the descriptions in the indictment.

POSSIBLE CO-CONSPIRATOR NO. 1: RUDY GIULIANI

The former New York City mayor and Trump's former personal attorney has faced legal issues since working on Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Giuliani argued in federal court for Trump in an unsuccessful legal challenge to Pennsylvania ballots. He also played a prominent public role in pushing theories of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

He spoke at an event outside the White House on Jan 6, 2021, alleging widespread election fraud ahead of the siege on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

The indictment describes someone with similar characteristics: "An attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the defendant's 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not."

Giuliani's law license has been suspended in New York and a Washington, DC, attorney ethics committee last month recommended he be disbarred there.

Giuliani recently met voluntarily with prosecutors in Smith's office to answer their questions.

"Any allegations that Mayor Giuliani knowingly uttered false statements is emphatically denied," his attorney Robert Costello said.

"Every statement that Mayor Giuliani made was truthful and expressing his beliefs. He believed there was proof of election fraud, and I have seen the affidavits that back that up."

POSSIBLE CO-CONSPIRATOR NO. 2: JOHN EASTMAN

John Eastman represented Trump in a long-shot lawsuit to overturn voting results in four states. The former Chapman University law professor has been under scrutiny by both Smith's office and Georgia prosecutors for penning a series of legal memos which claimed that former Vice President Mike Pence could reject electors from certain states to deny Democrat Joe Biden a majority of Electoral College vote.

His phone was seized by federal agents investigating his conduct in 2022.

The indictment describes someone with similar characteristics: An "attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election."