    বাংলা

    Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison in hush money case

    Prosecutors in Manhattan accused the former US president to face criminal charges

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 03:16 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 03:16 PM

    Daniels, the adult film star at the center of the criminal case against Donald Trump, said she does not think the former president should go to prison if convicted of concealing hush money payments he made to her. 

    "I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely," Daniels, 44, said in an interview with Fox Nation's Piers Morgan to be broadcast on Thursday. 

    Trump was charged in New York on Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 US election to suppress publication of their alleged sexual encounters with him. 

    Trump, 76, also faces criminal investigations in Washington for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and mishandling classified documents, and a separate criminal probe in Georgia about his attempt to overturn his defeat in that state.

    Prosecutors in Manhattan accused Trump, the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges, of trying to conceal a violation of election laws during his successful 2016 campaign. 

    Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, denies having an affair with Daniels but has acknowledged the payment. 

    The next hearing in the case is set for Dec 4. Legal experts said a trial may not even get under way for a year, and that indictment or even a conviction would not legally prevent Trump from running for president. 

    Daniels told Morgan that if the case goes to trial, she would like to testify. 

    "I have nothing to hide. I'm the only one that has been telling the truth," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President Donald Trump appears in court with his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, US, April 4, 2023.
    A wary US watches Trump in criminal court, hoping for justice
    Americans' trust in institutions such as Congress, television news and the presidency, fell to the lowest average level in more than 40 years last year, Gallup polling shows
    Judge Juan Merchan presides during the Trump Organization's criminal tax trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York City, US, Nov 15, 2022 in this courtroom sketch.
    Meet Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Trump's criminal case
    The ex-president is expected to be arraigned before Merchan following a grand jury investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels
    Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 4, 2023.
    Trump urges defunding US Justice Department, FBI
    Trump took aim at federal law enforcement authorities even though the criminal charges against him were pursued not by them but by the Manhattan district attorney
    A person holds a barricade outside the Manhattan Criminal Court, after former US President Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, US, April 2, 2023.
    NY plans for Trump surrender with barricades, courtroom closings
    NY police have thrown up metal barriers around Trump Tower and blocked roads near Manhattan Criminal Courthouse as they brace for potential protests ahead of Trump's expected surrender

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain