Delwar Hossain, a key suspect in Tazreen Fashions fire, gets presidentship of Matsyajibi League unit

Delwar Hossain, indicted over the deadly blaze at the Tazreen Fashions garments factory a decade ago, has been appointed as president of the Awami Matsyajibi League's Dhaka North chapter.

Although the criminal case continues to hang over him, Delwar was elected as president of the Dhaka Metropolitan North unit of the ruling party's affiliate organisation in May, drawing widespread criticism.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader also addressed the issue at a meeting marking the organisation's founding anniversary on May 22. "The controversy surrounding the Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami Matsyajibi League committee will be looked into."

But on Thursday, the organisation approved the appointment of Delwar as president and Abdul Jalil as general secretary of its Dhaka North unit. In a letter signed by its central leadership, Delwar and Jalil were directed to finalise an 85-strong committee and report back within the next 45 days.