    বাংলা

    BNP chief Khaleda set to visit hospital for check-up

    The former prime minister is suffering from a combination of complications, including diabetes, arthritis, and kidney ailments

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 08:52 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 08:52 AM

    BNP chief Khaleda Zia is set to visit Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a routine health check-up, according to her personal physician.

    The former prime mininster is scheduled to travel to the hospital around 4 pm on Thursday. All arrangements have been made upon the recommendations of the medical board overseeing her treatment.

    On Jan 11, Khaleda returned to her residence in Gulshan after being treated at the hospital for five months. She has been receiving treatment at home since.

    The 79-year-old is suffering from a combination of diabetes, arthritis, heart, liver, lung, and kidney disease, among other health complications.

    Khaleda, who was convicted in two graft cases, was temporarily released from jail through an executive order in March 2020 on the condition that she undergo treatment at home.

    Although the government has extended her stay out of jail on several occasions since, the BNP chief is still barred from travelling abroad for treatment.

    Following her release, Khaleda has been hospitalised at least five times for COVID-19 and liver cirrhosis, among other health issues.

    She was last admitted to the Evercare Hospital on Aug 9 last year. Back in October, Khaleda’s doctors said that the BNP chief required advanced medical treatment for liver cirrhosis that can only be done abroad.

    However, the government denied her family’s request to take her abroad for treatment as the law forbade her from leaving the country.

    Meanwhile, several foreign doctors have arrived in Bangladesh since her release to treat her under the supervision of the medical board.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP's Mirza Abbas shown arrested in 9 more cases
    Mirza Abbas shown arrested in 9 more cases
    His legal team appealed for his arrest in the cases to be officially recorded in order to apply for bail
    BNP calls nationwide black flag marches as parliament set for opening session
    BNP calls nationwide black flag marches
    The members of all units of the party across the country will march on Tuesday
    High Court asks why Labaid shouldn’t pay Tk 10m to patient for ‘wrong treatment’
    HC asks why Labaid won’t pay Tk 10m for ‘wrong treatment’
    Yusuf Majumder Shakil spent Tk 620,000 on the treatment, yet lost both of his kidneys
    BNP chief Khaleda Zia leaves Evercare Hospital after 5 months of treatment
    Khaleda Zia leaves Evercare Hospital after 5 months
    She left the hospital at 5 pm to return to her Gulshan home, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps