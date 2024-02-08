BNP chief Khaleda set to visit hospital for check-up

BNP chief Khaleda Zia is set to visit Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a routine health check-up, according to her personal physician.

The former prime mininster is scheduled to travel to the hospital around 4 pm on Thursday. All arrangements have been made upon the recommendations of the medical board overseeing her treatment.

On Jan 11, Khaleda returned to her residence in Gulshan after being treated at the hospital for five months. She has been receiving treatment at home since.