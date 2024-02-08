BNP chief Khaleda set to visit hospital for check-up

BNP chief Khaleda Zia is set to visit Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a routine health check-up, according to her personal physician.
The former prime mininster is scheduled to travel to the hospital around 4 pm on Thursday. All arrangements have been made upon the recommendations of the medical board overseeing her treatment.
On Jan 11, Khaleda returned to her residence in Gulshan after being treated at the hospital for five months. She has been receiving treatment at home since.
The 79-year-old is suffering from a combination of diabetes, arthritis, heart, liver, lung, and kidney disease, among other health complications.
Khaleda, who was convicted in two graft cases, was temporarily released from jail through an executive order in March 2020 on the condition that she undergo treatment at home.
Although the government has extended her stay out of jail on several occasions since, the BNP chief is still barred from travelling abroad for treatment.
Following her release, Khaleda has been hospitalised at least five times for COVID-19 and liver cirrhosis, among other health issues.
She was last admitted to the Evercare Hospital on Aug 9 last year. Back in October, Khaleda’s doctors said that the BNP chief required advanced medical treatment for liver cirrhosis that can only be done abroad.
However, the government denied her family’s request to take her abroad for treatment as the law forbade her from leaving the country.
Meanwhile, several foreign doctors have arrived in Bangladesh since her release to treat her under the supervision of the medical board.