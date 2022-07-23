Thai PM survives 4th no-confidence vote, last big test before polls

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 10 cabinet ministers survived no-confidence votes in parliament on Saturday, with the government emerging on top in Prayuth's last major test ahead of a general election due within 11 months.

The 68-year-old former army chief, in power since a coup he led in 2014, received 256 votes in favour and 206 against with nine abstentions, securing his position as premier until his term ends in March. Three deputy prime ministers and seven other cabinet members also survived the censure motion.

The opposition had needed more than 239 of the 477 parliamentary votes to oust the prime minister.

"During the censure debate in the past few days, the issues raised by the opposition contain some incorrect information and the government has used this opportunity to clarify things," said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

"Now that the censure debate is completed we urged the opposition to work with us for the people and the country."

The prime minister and 10 cabinet members underwent four days of grilling live on television from an opposition that accused them of corruption and economic mismanagement, in an effort to discredit the ruling 17-party coalition before the next polls.