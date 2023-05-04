Zahangir Alam vows legal fight as appellate panel upholds EC decision to scrap his nomination in Gazipur polls

An election appellate authority has upheld the Election Commission’s decision to scrap Zahangir Alam’s candidacy in Gazipur mayoral polls.

The former mayor, who had decided to run for mayor as an independent candidate after his failure to win the ruling party’s ticket, vowed a legal battle against the latest decision.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam rejected Zahangir’s plea challenging the EC decision after hearing it in the presence of the Awami League leader on Thursday, said Rahul Chanda, an aide to Sabirul.

“I’ll go to the High Court,” Zahangir told bdnews24.com in his instant reaction to the latest development.