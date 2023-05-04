    বাংলা

    Zahangir Alam vows legal fight as appellate panel upholds EC decision to scrap his nomination in Gazipur polls

    Zahangir Alam had decided to run for Gazipur mayor as an independent candidate after his failure to win the ruling party’s ticket

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 May 2023, 01:07 PM
    Updated : 4 May 2023, 01:07 PM

    An election appellate authority has upheld the Election Commission’s decision to scrap Zahangir Alam’s candidacy in Gazipur mayoral polls.

    The former mayor, who had decided to run for mayor as an independent candidate after his failure to win the ruling party’s ticket, vowed a legal battle against the latest decision.

    Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam rejected Zahangir’s plea challenging the EC decision after hearing it in the presence of the Awami League leader on Thursday, said Rahul Chanda, an aide to Sabirul.

    “I’ll go to the High Court,” Zahangir told bdnews24.com in his instant reaction to the latest development.

    It comes barely four months after the Awami League reinstated his membership on condition that he will never break rules again

