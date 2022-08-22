As Biden kicks off US tour, some Democratic candidates want to keep their distance

US President Joe Biden launches a coast-to-coast tour this week to tout the new climate and tax bill and boost Democrats running in November's elections. But when he arrives, some of those candidates may be nowhere in sight, fearing Biden is too much of a liability.

Democrats hope the trip will boost the president's poor poll numbers and draw attention to his achievements. But some candidates for Congress worry that campaigning with Biden will hurt them in the Nov 8 election, according to more than a dozen interviews with senior Democrats and local campaign officials in battleground states including Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Biden, whose latest approval rating is 40 percent, is polling lower than most, if not all, Democratic candidates in competitive races, often by double digits, Democratic pollsters said.

The trip, the latest effort to reset his presidency, will test the limits of Biden's influence in a party that has shown flashes of disloyalty in recent weeks. Some Democratic members of Congress have questioned whether Biden, at 79 already the oldest US president, should run for reelection in 2024.