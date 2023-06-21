Jatiya Party says agents driven out of Sylhet poll centres, presiding officers deny claims

Nazrul Islam Babul, the Jatiya Party's mayoral candidate in Sylhet, has alleged that his polling agents were driven out of the centres during the ongoing city elections.
The presiding officer, however, refuted the allegation. He said that Jatiya Party's agents were present in some poll centres, but did not turn up in other ones.
Babul raised the issue after casting his ballot at the Ananda Niketan School centre in West Subidbazar on Wednesday.
“I was cynical from the beginning that there was an effort to influence the outcome of the election.
"Some people are here to flex their political muscles. They are neither voters nor officers, but are just wearing badges of the boat [the Awami League's electoral symbol] and scolding voters,” he said about rival activists and supporters.
“I received phone calls from different poll centres in the city that agents of the plough [Jatiya Party] were driven out of the centres. In many centres, they weren’t even allowed to enter.”
Asked where these incidents occurred, Babul said he received word that all Jatiya Party agents were driven out of the Sylhet Govt Pilot High School centre by Chhatra League and Jubo League members.
“I’ll lodge a written complaint with the Election Commission. They [rivals] are planning to rig votes as part of their blueprint. I can tell you that there’s no scope for a fair election with the existing viciousness.”
Babul also claimed that voting machines were not working for an hour in the morning, which could have been part of a 'conspiracy'. “The Election Commission, local administration, and returning officer - all of them support the boat candidate. I’ll speak after the result is announced.”
He said voters were spontaneously casting ballots for the plough and the Jatiya Party will win if there is no undue interference in the election.
JP AGENTS ABSENT IN MANY CENTRES
There was an absence of Jatiya Party agents in many poll centres during the election.
Asked about the matter, presiding officers said the agents did not turn up. The few agents who came were performing their duties, they added.
Agents of all candidates except for the plough were available at the booths of Sylhet Govt Model School and College on Wednesday morning.
“All agents who came are present in the centres and I can’t do anything if a contestant sends no agent,” said Presiding Officer Saroj Kumar.
The Sylhet MC College centre has eight polling booths in it and Jatiya Party agents were seen in only two of them.
“I don’t know why only two Jatiya Party agents came. In my centre, voting has been taking place peacefully since the morning,” said Presiding Officer Moynul Haque.
Only one of the nine booths in Majortila Debpur Govt Primary School had a Jatiya party agent present.
“Jatiya Party sent one agent to my centre and no one else came. At least 2,940 voters are enlisted with the centre and we’re witnessing a good turnout. It’s just taking a little more time to cast ballots,” said Md Alauddin, an officer at the centre.
The scene was the same at the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) High School centre.
Md Omar Farook, the officer at the poll centre, said the Jatiya Party didn’t send any agent to the centre.
AL, COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES HAVE THEIR AGENTS
Voting was going ahead smoothly at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology centre, but only Awami League agents were seen there.
The number of voters stood at 2,418 in the centre, said its Presiding Officer Shah Dastogir Azam. Voting was taking place peacefully in all seven booths in the centre but none of the mayoral candidates, other than the ruling party nominee, had their agents at the centre, he said.
Nasiruddin, 45, from Jugipara in ward No. 37, cast his ballot for the first time in the city elections using a voting machine.
“It was a great experience. It’s easier than stamping paper ballots. The environment at the poll centre was good in all aspects.”