Jatiya Party says agents driven out of Sylhet poll centres, presiding officers deny claims

JP AGENTS ABSENT IN MANY CENTRES

There was an absence of Jatiya Party agents in many poll centres during the election.

Asked about the matter, presiding officers said the agents did not turn up. The few agents who came were performing their duties, they added.

Agents of all candidates except for the plough were available at the booths of Sylhet Govt Model School and College on Wednesday morning.

“All agents who came are present in the centres and I can’t do anything if a contestant sends no agent,” said Presiding Officer Saroj Kumar.

The Sylhet MC College centre has eight polling booths in it and Jatiya Party agents were seen in only two of them.

“I don’t know why only two Jatiya Party agents came. In my centre, voting has been taking place peacefully since the morning,” said Presiding Officer Moynul Haque.

Only one of the nine booths in Majortila Debpur Govt Primary School had a Jatiya party agent present.

“Jatiya Party sent one agent to my centre and no one else came. At least 2,940 voters are enlisted with the centre and we’re witnessing a good turnout. It’s just taking a little more time to cast ballots,” said Md Alauddin, an officer at the centre.

The scene was the same at the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) High School centre.

Md Omar Farook, the officer at the poll centre, said the Jatiya Party didn’t send any agent to the centre.