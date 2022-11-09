Midterm race for US Congress is tight, no Republican 'red wave'

Republicans made modest gains in US midterm elections but Democrats performed better than expected, leaving control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda unclear on Wednesday morning.

Many of the most competitive races were too close to call and Republicans acknowledged that the election was not producing the sweeping "red wave" victory they had sought.

The results appeared to show voters punishing Biden for presiding over an economy hit by steep inflation, while also lashing out against Republican moves to ban abortion.

And poor performances by some candidates allied to Donald Trump indicated exhaustion with the kind of electoral and governing chaos fomented by the former Republican president, raising questions about the viability of his possible run for the White House in 2024.

While Democrats' performance defied expectations, they still face the possibility of losing their meager majorities to Republicans in the House of Representatives and maybe even the Senate, putting Biden's legislative agenda in jeopardy.