Biden, Scholz to 'get into the weeds' on Ukraine war, China concerns in Washington

Neither Washington nor Berlin says they have seen evidence of Beijing's providing weapons to Moscow, but US officials say they are monitoring the situation closely.

Germany, which has typically taken a much less hawkish stance on China, its top trading partner, than the United States, has suggested China could play a role in bringing about peace - a prospect many China observers view with skepticism.

A second senior US official downplayed suggestions of big strains between Washington and Berlin.

"The relationship is in a rock-solid place," the official said. "Tomorrow’s meeting will largely focus on what we are doing together next to support Ukraine - a sign of the good footing the relationship continues to be on."

US officials welcomed Scholz's speech to parliament on Thursday, in which he urged China not to provide arms to Moscow and asked Beijing to pressure Russia to pull back its forces.

"US policymakers have a chronic concern that industrial European powerhouses like Germany will allow their commercial interests in China to temper their willingness to take tough positions on security and geopolitical issues," said Daniel Russel, who served as the top US diplomat for East Asia under President Barack Obama and is now with the Asia Society.

"The Biden administration will use the Scholz visit to try to shift Germany’s balance in the direction of stronger pushback."