UK PM Truss tries to reassert authority as rebellion grows

British Prime Minister Liz Truss sought to reassert authority over her fraught party on Wednesday with Conservative enforcers telling lawmakers they had to support her fracking policy as a vote treated as a test of confidence in the government.

Truss is trying to shore up support from within her party after she was forced to scrap her vast tax-cutting plan, leading some Conservative lawmakers to call for her to be replaced as leader just weeks after she took office.

She has admitted her radical economic plans had gone "too far and too fast" after investors dumped the pound and government bonds.