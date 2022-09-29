Pakistan court acquits former PM Sharif's daughter in graft case

A Pakistani court on Thursday quashed the conviction of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a corruption case that had seen her sentenced to seven years in jail, her party and defence lawyer said, lifting curbs on her contesting elections.

Maryam Nawaz is seen as the most influential politician in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party that has her uncle Shehbaz Sharif leading a coalition government at present.

Her father has presented her as his heir in politics.