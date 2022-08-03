Chhatra Dal leader dies of wounds in hospital, second fatality in Bhola clashes

A funeral prayer service will be held at the BNP’s central headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan at 6 pm, according to the party office.

On Jul 31, the BNP held protests against power cuts and alleged mismanagement in the energy sector in district towns nationwide. Activists in Bhola rallied at the district offices and were preparing to march when police attacked and opened fire on them.

Abdul Rahim, a member of the Swechchhasebak Dal, died on the spot and Nurul Alam was struck by a bullet in the head. He was rushed to Dhaka’s Comfort Hospital.