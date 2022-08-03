    বাংলা

    Chhatra Dal leader dies of wounds in hospital, second fatality in Bhola clashes

    Nurul Alam, president of the Bhola unit of the BNP student wing, was struck by a bullet during a clash with police

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 3 August 2022, 11:50 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 11:50 AM

    Bhola Chhatra Dal President Nurul Alam, who was injured in a clash between BNP activists and police, has died at Dhaka’s Comfort Hospital.

    “Nurul Alam was in the ICU on life support,” said Dr Rafiqul Islam, the BNP secretary of health affairs. “He succumbed to his injuries at 3 pm."

    A funeral prayer service will be held at the BNP’s central headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan at 6 pm, according to the party office.

    On Jul 31, the BNP held protests against power cuts and alleged mismanagement in the energy sector in district towns nationwide. Activists in Bhola rallied at the district offices and were preparing to march when police attacked and opened fire on them.

    Abdul Rahim, a member of the Swechchhasebak Dal, died on the spot and Nurul Alam was struck by a bullet in the head. He was rushed to Dhaka’s Comfort Hospital.

    Chhatra Dal activists gathered at the BNP headquarters at Naya Paltan after news of the student group leader’s death spread. Police tightened security in the area.

    Police have filed cases against 400 named and unnamed BNP activists in two separate cases over the Bhola clashes.

