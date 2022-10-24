Sunak to be next UK prime minister: What you need to know

Following are latest events, comments and context:

POLITICS

* Sunak, the 42-year-old former finance minister, will become Britain's third prime minister in less than two months.

* His predecessor Liz Truss was brought down after just six weeks in office by her economic programme which roiled financial markets, pushed up living costs for voters and enraged much of her own party.

* Boris Johnson, who was ousted as prime minister by his lawmakers in July, was aiming to make what would have been an extraordinary political comeback, before quitting the race.

* Former defence minister Penny Mordaunt had also joined the contest to become the country's fifth prime minister in six years.

* Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will become prime minister when invited to form a government by King Charles.

* A former Goldman Sachs analyst, Sunak will be the United Kingdom's first prime minister of Indian origin.