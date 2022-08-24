    বাংলা

    Lawyer says he is receiving death threats after legal notice on foreign minister

    Rashed’s notice demanded that Momen step down for 'asking India to keep Awami League in power'

    Published : 23 August 2022, 06:14 PM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 06:14 PM

    A Supreme Court lawyer who sent a legal notice demanding the resignation of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for requesting India to "keep" the Awami League in power alleges he is receiving death threats.

    Lawyer Ershad Hossain Rashed on Tuesday filed a general diary with the Shahbagh police, alleging that he received threats after serving the notice, confirmed Shahbagh Police OC Moudut Hawlader

    Rashed sent the notice on Sunday asking Momen to step down within 48 hours.

    Rashed mentioned in the police complaint that threats from numbers from inside and outside the country had been pouring in on his phone since then. These included one threatening to “shoot him down” around 10am Tuesday.

    He thinks these warnings were all attempts to stop him from taking further steps with the legal notice.

    In a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Aug 18, Momen said: “I went to India and said Sheikh Hasina must stay [in power]. I requested them to do everything to make that happen.”

    Amid a backlash over his speech, however, Momen on Monday denied saying “anything remotely resembling it”.

