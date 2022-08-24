Lawyer says he is receiving death threats after legal notice on foreign minister

A Supreme Court lawyer who sent a legal notice demanding the resignation of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for requesting India to "keep" the Awami League in power alleges he is receiving death threats.

Lawyer Ershad Hossain Rashed on Tuesday filed a general diary with the Shahbagh police, alleging that he received threats after serving the notice, confirmed Shahbagh Police OC Moudut Hawlader

Rashed sent the notice on Sunday asking Momen to step down within 48 hours.