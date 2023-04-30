President can’t ensure participatory election alone, he needs the support of govt and people: Shafique Ahmed

The president is not able to ensure a participatory general election on his own and needs the support of the government and the people to do so, says Barrister Shafique Ahmed.

"If you want to have a proper democracy, the election has to be proper, fair, and it must be participatory," the veteran lawyer told Inside Out, the bdnews24.com talk show.

Elections based on an individual’s actions will not be proper because they cannot ensure democracy, he said.

“I think it is not the president who can ensure a participatory election. It is the people, in fact. Thereafter, it is the government itself that wants to establish people’s rule and democracy in the country. That is the proper way, in fact, to show that democracy is functioning in this country.”

Ahmed, who served as law minister from 2009 to 2014

Commenting on the remarks of outgoing President Abdul Hamid, who said that he believed Bangladesh was on a trajectory towards more open and fair politics, Ahmed said: “His beliefs and his thoughts may not be like mine. He has one way of thinking, one way of looking at things. But he is, in fact, a person supported by others to run the government. That’s all. Other than that, I don’t think he has many things to do.”

Bangladesh has to stick to accepted democratic norms if its system of government and governance is to function, Ahmed said.

“The democratic way is one of fair elections, where the elected people will form the government and run the country. That should be allowed to be followed. Otherwise, the country cannot follow the path of democracy either.”