Prices can’t be kept down if Ukraine, Gaza wars continue: Quader

The government cannot bring down the escalating prices of essential commodities if Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars continue, a senior cabinet minister says.

It appears that the entire world has become a battlefield, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader lamented while speaking at a press conference in the party chief’s political office in Dhaka on Saturday.

“War means rise in commodity prices. We’re trying to bring the prices under control as much as possible, but they cannot be controlled fully if the wars continue,” Quader said, citing the wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, other parts of Africa and the rest of the world.

When a journalist asked why the government efforts to bring prices down were failing, Quader, who is also the Awami League general secretary, said: “Please show me where prices are under control in the world – from the US, to the UK, to Europe, Africa or the Middle East. They are fluctuating everywhere.”