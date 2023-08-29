Foxconn founder muddies Taiwan election race with presidency bid

The election comes at a time that relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims the island as its own and has refused to rule out seizing it by force, have soured. Beijing has staged multiple military drills around the island in recent years, drawing condemnation from the United States and its allies.

The DPP and their candidate William Lai, which opinion polls show ahead by a comfortable margin, have repeatedly clashed with Beijing which paints them as secessionists.

Before he announced his bid to run on Monday, Gou earlier this year sought the candidacy for the opposition KMT, which advocates for friendlier relations with Beijing. He lost to New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih and in a Facebook post at the time said he would support Hou.

The KMT has not disguised its anger at Gou's entry into the race for president, seeing his move as opening the way to a victory for the DPP's Lai by splitting the opposition vote.

"The DPP will be setting off the fireworks. I hear the restaurants are all booked out tonight. The DPP is celebrating," KMT chairman Eric Chu told reporters late on Monday.

The KMT's candidate Hou has languished in the polls, generally coming third to former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People's Party (TPP).