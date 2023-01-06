    বাংলা

    Several hurt after stage collapses at Chhatra League anniversary event

    Awami League leader Obaidul Quader was delivering his address when the stage caved in under the weight of the crowd

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 11:04 AM

    The main stage at the Bangladesh Chhatra League's 75th founding anniversary event collapsed during the opening ceremony in Dhaka.

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was delivering his address at the altar of Dhaka University's Aparajeya Bangla sculpture on Friday when the stage suddenly caved in under the weight of the crowd.

    But Quader resumed his speech soon afterwards.

    Several senior leaders of the ruling party's youth affiliate were injured in the incident.

    As the stage began to crumble, BCL leaders standing next to Quader immediately grabbed onto him to protect him from any harm.

    Quader later got back on his feet and inaugurated a commemorative procession with a short speech as police normalised the situation.

    "After 1975, many of us bled and suffered serious injuries while working for the Chhatra League. Today, the stage broke down but it's not a big issue."

    But Quader was critical of the number of people on stage at the time. "We don't need so many leaders on the stage. We need more workers. A Smart Bangladesh will need smart workers. During any event, there seem to be more people on the stage than in front of it." 

    RELATED STORIES
    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pleads his case one-on-one with Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) after losing a 7th consecutive round of voting for Speaker of the House on the third day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 5, 2023.
    McCarthy loses 7th House vote for speaker
    He tried to persuade hardline Republican colleagues to back his candidacy, raising questions about their party's ability to wield power
    Court orders seizure of Tarique and Zubaida’s assets ‘gained beyond means’
    Court impounds Tarique, Zubaida’s assets
    They are accused of acquiring properties beyond means
    Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) passionately addresses other conservative Republican members of the House in the middle of the House Chamber after a fourth round of voting still failed to elect US House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as new Speaker of the House on the second day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 4, 2023.
    US House leadership fight drags on
    The Republican Party's leader in the chamber, Kevin McCarthy, is set to make another bid on Thursday for the powerful position of speaker
    Presidential election will be held at stipulated time after Hamid’s second term: law minister
    Presidential election at stipulated time: law minister
    Md Abdul Hamid’s second term is ending in April and he cannot be re-elected in line with the constitution

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher