Polling centres will be suspended immediately at first sign of voting fraud: CEC Awal

At the start of the event, he urged the candidates to dispose of the idea that they must engage in irregularities in the election arena.

The returning officer cannot change the votes, the CEC said. Each centre announces its own vote count. Candidates will be able to learn the results from their own homes.

Trust in the system and allow voters to cast their ballots, he said.

There has been debate about the election for various reasons and several countries have made comments about them, the CEC said. These countries have pushed for the people to have the right to vote in a free, fair, and impartial manner.

Awal said he wanted to make the general election a success with the cooperation of all the candidates contesting it.