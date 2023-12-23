    বাংলা

    Polling centres will be suspended immediately at first sign of voting fraud: CEC Awal

    The chief election commissioner called on all candidates for support in ensuring a free, fair, and impartial election

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Dec 2023, 07:18 AM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2023, 07:18 AM

    Polling centres will be suspended if an attempt is made to rig even a single vote, says Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

    The CEC issued the warning while calling for cooperation from all candidates to conduct a free, fair, and impartial election. He also instructed them to strictly abide by the election code of conduct.

    Awal made the remarks during a meeting with candidates at the Barishal Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday.

    At the start of the event, he urged the candidates to dispose of the idea that they must engage in irregularities in the election arena.

    The returning officer cannot change the votes, the CEC said. Each centre announces its own vote count. Candidates will be able to learn the results from their own homes.

    Trust in the system and allow voters to cast their ballots, he said.

    There has been debate about the election for various reasons and several countries have made comments about them, the CEC said. These countries have pushed for the people to have the right to vote in a free, fair, and impartial manner.

    Awal said he wanted to make the general election a success with the cooperation of all the candidates contesting it.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP’s participation would make election inclusive: CEC
    BNP joining election would make it inclusive: CEC
    Kazi Habibul Awal also says they will look into how people react to the election results later in the context of the BNP not participating
    President gives 'in principle' approval to EC’s request for army deployment
    President gives 'in principle' approval to EC request for army deployment
    A preliminary plan for military deployment from Dec 29 to Jan 10 has been devised, focusing on the upcoming election scheduled for Jan 7
    EC on verge of finalising poll centres, officers for upcoming election
    EC on verge of finalising poll centres, officers
    Traditionally, the Election Commission publishes the list of polling centres at least 25 days before the election day
    Foreign powers interfering in upcoming election, says CEC
    Foreign powers meddling in election: CEC
    While the Election Commission prepares to hold national elections in January, interference from foreigners is ‘unfortunate but a reality’, says CEC Habibul Awal

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury