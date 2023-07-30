Awami League nominee Bacchu hopes for a good turnout in Ctg-10 election

Mohiuddin Bacchu, the ruling Awami League's candidate for Chattogram-10, says he expects a strong turnout in the parliamentary by-election and is confident about his chances of winning the seat.

Voting began in the constituency of around 475,000 voters at 8 am on Sunday, and will continue until 4 pm without a break.

Even before the polls opened, at least 15 voters were seen queuing up at the New Tigerpass Govt Primary School centre.

Bacchu, a former convenor of the ruling party's youth front Jubo League, arrived at the centre at 8:15 am to cast his vote. “I have cast my ballot and other voters are waiting in line to cast theirs. I hope more voters will show up as the day progresses,” he said.