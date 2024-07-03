Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Biden should drop re-election bid, Italy's Renzi says, to give Democrats a chance

Renzi led a centre-left government from 2014-2016 and was close to the administration led by former President Barack Obama

Biden should drop re-election bid, Italy's Renzi says, to give De
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on extreme weather at the D.C. Emergency Operations Center in Washington, US, July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

>> Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 09:01 PM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 09:01 PM

Related Stories
Record 34 British-Bangladeshis stand in UK polls
Record 34 British-Bangladeshis stand in UK polls
Sunak hunts for votes among the robots at dawn
Sunak hunts for votes among the robots at dawn
Read More
Anti-quota protests continue
Anti-quota protests continue
Campaigners seek to harness Gaza anger among UK Muslim voters
Campaigners seek to harness Gaza anger among UK Muslim voters
July 3, 2024
July 3, 2024
Israel carries out new strikes in Gaza
Israel carries out new strikes in Gaza
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More