Anger rises among US House Republicans as leadership fight drags on

Three days into a standoff over who would lead the Republican-majority US House of Representatives, members of the party expressed anger that a small group of hardline holdouts were squandering their chance to use the power they had won.

The party's leader in the chamber, Kevin McCarthy, was set to make another bid on Thursday for the powerful position of speaker, after being rejected in six votes by a group of 20 hardline Republicans who represent less than 10 percent of the caucus.

"You have 20 people demanding that 201 surrender to them unconditionally. Well, I am not going to surrender," Republican Representative Trent Kelly told reporters after a late Wednesday vote rejecting McCarthy.

He was joined by 17 other Republicans who expressed similar views, with Representative John James accusing the 20 holdouts of "governing on fear."