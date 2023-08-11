US proposes January start for Trump election trial

US prosecutors on Thursday asked a federal judge to begin former President Donald Trump's trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden on Jan 2, 2024.

That date would have the trial get underway just two weeks before the first votes are cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, a race in which Trump is the front-runner.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith's office asked a judge in a court filing on Thursday to start the trial on Jan 2 in part due to the public's interest in a speedy trial.

Smith's office said that interest is "of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes."

A spokesperson for Trump said Smith and the Justice Department "are blatantly playing political games," citing Trump's status as a front-runner in the 2024 election.

Trump himself said on his Truth Social platform that any trial should be held after the 2024 US elections. Such a date would potentially give him the power to end his prosecution if he were to become president again.