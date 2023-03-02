Bangladesh voters ready to shake off apathy for peaceful, fair and competitive election

The Election Commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal recently passed one year in office. Now, with the next parliamentary polls less than a year away, they face challenges on several fronts.

Voter apathy tops the list of these challenges, experts believe, as Bangladesh is set to observe National Voters Day on Thursday with the theme: “Let’s enrol for voting and vote for the most eligible candidate.”

The voters are looking to a peaceful, free and fair election with a lot of competition after bitter experiences with polls marked by boycott, violence and allegations of rigging in recent years.

“Only free and fair elections can bring our trust back in elections. Otherwise, I won’t go to the polling station. I feel frightened because of trouble and when I can’t cast my ballot without any biases,” said Rina Akter, a senior citizen.