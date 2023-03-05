At right-wing CPAC forum, Trump shows why he'll be tough to topple

While he has spoken at past events, DeSantis skipped CPAC this time around. Still, his influence could be felt.

Multiple speakers talked about pushing back against "wokeness," diversity and equity plans in education and transgender student athletes, key themes for DeSantis that have taken root among conservatives nationwide.

The event, however, was heavily weighted toward Trump. The list of speakers was packed with Trump supporters such as US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, longtime allies including his former campaign adviser Steve Bannon, and members of Trump's family, who often received louder ovations than the officeholders who spoke.

Kari Lake, who last year lost her bid to become Arizona's governor and who is an outspoken supporter of Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud, was given a prime speaking slot, as was Jair Bolsonaro, the former right-wing president of Brazil.

Both complained their elections had been stolen and both were greeted with applause from attendees.

By contrast, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is also seeking the Republican nomination, received a polite, if tepid response from the crowd, as did former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another potential presidential candidate. Haley was met with chants of "Trump" in the hallway outside the ballroom where she gave her speech.

Haley and Pompeo raised the loudest cheers when they were detailing the accomplishments of the Trump administration.

In his remarks, Bannon maintained that Trump should be the Republican nominee, saying DeSantis and other potential challengers lacked experience. "We don't have time for on-the-job training," he said.

Trump and DeSantis both are scheduled in the coming days to visit Iowa, which holds the first Republican nominating contest next year.