Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga

"It's important that everyone knows how people thought before, how the authorities acted, like little pharaohs," he said, sitting in a high leather-backed seat, flanked by officials.

"Not anymore."

More details of the sale of the plane to the Central Asian country would be disclosed next week, including what he described as the aircraft's exorbitant maintenance costs.

One of the officials with the president, Jorge Mendoza, head of national development bank Banobras, said the Tajikistan state council that purchased the plane has about 10 days to take possession of it.

The populist leftist who has for decades railed against corruption of political elites, had previously said he hoped to sell the aircraft for at least $150 million, down from its original $218 million purchase price in 2012.

Shortly after Lopez Obrador took office in late 2018, he announced plans to sell the jet, which featured marble touches and official government seals emblazoned on the walls along with multiple flat-screen monitors.