‘I won’t join an undemocratic party’: Ranga vents frustration, disbelief after expulsion

Former Jatiya Party Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga, recently removed from all posts in the organisation, says he will not be part of any party that is run in a non-democratic way. He said he would not join another party either.

On Wednesday, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader removed Ranga from all his posts in the organisation, including the policymaking body.

In his immediate reaction to the news, Ranga said the decision was ‘undemocratic and unfair’.

A day later, Ranga tried to strike a calmer tone.

“I am not unhappy with the decision, but I want my expulsion to be withdrawn. You can’t stay in a party if you are at war with the chairman," Ranga said at a media conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday.

“Yesterday, after the decision on my removal was made, I was a bit incensed. I will not deny it. I have withdrawn the challenge I made to the chairman."