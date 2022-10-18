Hasina, Rehana pay respects on Sheikh Russel Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana have paid their respects to their slain younger brother Sheikh Russel on his birth anniversary.

Early on Tuesday, they spread flower petals at his grave in Dhaka's Banani and held a prayer service.

A few hours later, around 9 am, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led a group of senior party leaders and presidium members to the Banani graveyard to pay their respects. Afterwards, the party delegation took part in a prayer service at the graveyard mosque.