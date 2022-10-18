Hasina, Rehana pay respects on Sheikh Russel Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana have paid their respects to their slain younger brother Sheikh Russel on his birth anniversary.
Early on Tuesday, they spread flower petals at his grave in Dhaka's Banani and held a prayer service.
A few hours later, around 9 am, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led a group of senior party leaders and presidium members to the Banani graveyard to pay their respects. Afterwards, the party delegation took part in a prayer service at the graveyard mosque.
After paying his respects, Quader called on everyone to commemorate the tragic loss of Sheikh Russel, who was assassinated alongside members of his family at the age of 10, in their hearts.
“The BNP is a poison for the politics of our country,” he said in response to a question at the event. “The BNP is a major obstacle to the country’s security, the establishment of democracy and the rule of law.”
Russel was born on Oct 18, 1964. The killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also assassinated the boy on Aug 15, 1975. He was a student in Class 4 at the University Laboratory School at the time.
Bangabandhu’s two daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, were spared as they were abroad at the time. Hasina is currently serving her third consecutive term as the prime minister of Bangladesh.
The Awami League’s relief and social welfare sub-committee has organised discussions at Dhanmondi Road 32 on the occasion and is also giving gifts of rickshaw vans to the poor to mark the day.