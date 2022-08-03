Trailing UK leadership candidate Sunak says contest is in 'early days'

The ruling Conservative Party is choosing a new leader after Johnson was forced to announce his resignation when ministers resigned en masse from his government citing a series of scandals and missteps over the last 12 months.

Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger Johnson's downfall, and Foreign Secretary Truss are the two remaining candidates in the contest.

"It's still early days and I'm looking forward to meeting many more of you in the coming weeks," Sunak said on Twitter.

The party's members will vote by postal ballot or online over the next few weeks with a winner announced on Sept 5. Plans to allow voters to change their minds at the last minute were abandoned over concerns about the security of the online voting system.